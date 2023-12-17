US, UK neutralize 14 suspected attack drones over Red Sea from Yemen Houthi

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a U.S. warship, the USS Carney, successfully neutralized 14 suspected attack drones over the Red Sea, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. Simultaneously, a Royal Navy destroyer, HMS Diamond, fired a Sea Viper missile, destroying another drone that was targeting commercial ships. The interception operations were conducted in response to Houthi rebels' repeated attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, a crucial shipping route, as well as their deployment of drones and missiles targeting Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.



U.S. Central Command confirmed that the USS Carney engaged and shot down the 14 unmanned aerial systems without causing any damage to ships or reported injuries. The action by the Royal Navy marks the first time since the 1991 Gulf War that a British naval vessel has shot down an aerial target in a combat situation. The move underscores the seriousness of the threats posed by Houthi rebels in Yemen, particularly their attacks on commercial ships navigating the global trade artery.



UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps emphasized the direct threat these attacks pose to international commerce and maritime security. The interception operations by U.S. and UK forces highlight their commitment to safeguarding the free flow of global trade. The HMS Diamond, deployed to the region two weeks ago as a deterrent, joined forces with vessels from the U.S., France, and other nations to address the escalating security challenges in the Red Sea.



The incident also reflects the broader trend of global shipping becoming a target during regional conflicts, such as the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, both of which receive support from Iran. As geopolitical tensions persist, naval forces are actively engaged in protecting vital maritime routes and ensuring the security of international trade.

