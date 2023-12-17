Lebanese naval forces save over 50 individuals from sinking migrant boat

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Lebanon's army reported the successful rescue of over 50 individuals, predominantly Syrians, from a migrant boat that was sinking off the country's northern coast.



The military acquired “information about a vessel that was sinking off the coast of Tripoli while it was being used for illegal people smuggling,” the army stated in a declaration, indicating a town in north Lebanon.



Naval forces managed to “rescue 51 people aboard, including two Palestinians and 49 Syrians,” the declaration further mentioned.



The Lebanese Red Cross played a role in providing assistance to those rescued, as mentioned in the statement, without specifying the destination of the boat.



Individuals, including migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees, departing Lebanon by boat typically aspire to improve their lives in Europe, often choosing the east Mediterranean island of Cyprus, located less than 200 kilometers (125 miles) away.



Lebanon is home to approximately two million Syrians, according to authorities, with around 800,000 registered with the United Nations—marking the highest number of refugees per capita globally.



Since the collapse of Lebanon's economy in late 2019, the country has become a departure point for migrants. Authorities frequently announce interventions against sea smuggling operations, involving the apprehension of both smugglers and prospective migrants.



Lebanese nationals have also joined the perilous journey to Europe, alongside Syrians escaping conflict and economic challenges, as well as Palestinian refugees.

