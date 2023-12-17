JD-U's Double-Edged Strategy: A Part Of INDIA Bloc, Yet Campaigning Solo

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) With only few months left for the Lok Sabha polls, JD-U is all geared-up, strategising for the electoral battlefield and planning to organise several rallies in coming days.

One of the strategies of the party is that the JD-U President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will conduct rallies outside the state to explore ground support.

All these programmes are being organised separately by the JD-U while other members of the INDIA bloc have been excluded.

Nitish Kumar has played a significant role in uniting opposition parties against BJP and in the formation of the INDIA bloc. The question arises why is JD-U pursuing 'Akela Chalo' strategy when the INDIA bloc has already been formed.

The JD-U organised a 'Bhim Sansad' at the Patna Veterinary College ground on November 24, aiming to consolidate the Dalit votes. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation, indicating JD-U's growing momentum.

The alleged objective of this rally was to make JD-U's allied parties aware of its strength.

Nitish Kumar was also scheduled to address a rally in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on December 24. However, the rally has been postponed.

The JD-U has also announced to organise rallies in Uttar Pradesh; in Jharkhand on January 21; and another rally in Patna on January 24. All these announced rallies will be held without the INDIA bloc.

JD-U Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that while the party is part of the alliance, every political party has the right to enhance its support base.

“JD-U is actively working to increase its support, and there is no need to interpret it differently,” Kumar said.

He said that if JD-U becomes stronger, it will benefit the allied partners as well and therefore there is no hidden agenda behind the party's approach.

“JD-U ranks third in Bihar in terms of number of MLAs. The party will surely make efforts to change its equation in the next election,” political analyst Ajay Kumar said.

