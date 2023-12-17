Activity in euro zone decelerate in December, driven by contraction in France

(MENAFN) In December, business activity in the euro zone experienced a more pronounced deceleration, with a deepening contraction in France contributing to the slowdown, as revealed by data released yesterday. The Standard & Poor's Global Eurozone Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped from 47.6 in November to 47 in December. Analysts are sounding warnings about the ongoing risk of recession in the single currency area, encompassing 20 countries, particularly as the euro zone economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the third quarter, according to official data.



France, the second-largest economy in the European Union, witnessed the most substantial slowdown in activity since March 2013, excluding the pandemic period. The contraction notably affected both the manufacturing and services sectors. Germany, the largest economy in the bloc, also experienced a slowdown in business activity. Consequently, the Eurozone PMI score has now declined for seven consecutive months, signaling a protracted period of economic challenges.



Inflation within the euro zone has receded from its peak of 10.6 percent in October 2022 to register at 2.4 percent in November, a figure closer to the European Central Bank's target of 2 percent. Despite this, the bank opted to leave borrowing costs unchanged on Thursday, cautioning that the battle against inflation is far from over. The optimism surrounding potential interest rate reductions persists.



The European Central Bank further noted its expectation for the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6 percent this year, representing a slight dip from the previous forecast of 0.7 percent. These economic indicators underscore the complex challenges facing the euro zone, requiring continued vigilance and strategic measures to navigate the evolving economic landscape.

MENAFN17122023000045015682ID1107610220