EU's regulatory approach to AI ignites controversy

(MENAFN) In Brussels, the instinct to regulate seems to be triggered whenever a burgeoning industry catches its attention. Similar to the relentless pursuit of the Tyrannosaurus rex in Jurassic Park, European Union officials exhibit a proclivity to regulate any rapidly growing sector of the economy. The latest target in their regulatory crosshairs is artificial intelligence, with EU countries and Parliament approving a draft law for AI last week. The proposed system, characteristic of the EU's regulatory approach, is driven by well-intentioned motives but tends to become complex in its practical implementation. Even French President Emmanuel Macron, in a rare instance, criticized the EU's excessive organizational enthusiasm, signaling a need for careful consideration.



Despite critiques, this incident underscores the EU's tendency to set the regulatory pace, even when its domestic industry in a particular sector is relatively small. The EU's willingness to think and act systematically distinguishes it from other powerful entities. A notable precedent is the European Union Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), enacted in 2016, which faced criticism at the time for imposing administrative burdens that favored tech giants with substantial compliance departments over nimble startups. While the GDPR did not necessarily catalyze the development of a world-leading European technology sector, it became a de facto international data protection standard, inspiring regulatory frameworks worldwide.



The concept of the "Brussels effect" comes to the fore, wherein EU rules establish global standards without the requirement of a dominant presence of competitive companies in the relevant European market. The EU's regulatory influence extends beyond its borders, setting the stage for international standards and shaping the regulatory landscape even in sectors where its own industry might not be leading. This regulatory approach, while often criticized, has the potential to wield considerable influence globally, impacting industries and shaping the trajectory of technological developments.

