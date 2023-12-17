Historic surge in coal demand

(MENAFN) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has sounded an alarm with its latest 'Coal 2023' report, predicting a historic surge in worldwide coal demand this year. According to the report released on Friday, global demand for coal is projected to rise by 1.4 percent, surpassing a record-breaking 8.5 billion tons by the end of 2023. The surge is primarily attributed to escalating coal consumption in emerging and developing economies, notably with an 8 percent and 5 percent expected growth in India and China, respectively. This increased demand is driven by a growing need for electricity, particularly in the face of insufficient hydropower production.



Simultaneously, the report indicates that coal production is set to reach an all-time high in 2023, with China, India, and Indonesia— the world's top three coal producers, contributing to 70 percent of the global supply— jointly expected to produce more than 2.5 billion tons. The global coal trade is also poised to hit a new record high, propelled by robust growth in Asia.



However, a notable paradigm shift is anticipated from next year onwards, as the IEA forecasts a decline in coal use, especially in advanced economies, driven by the expanding capacity of renewable energy sources. This shift is expected to be particularly prominent in China, currently responsible for over half of the world's coal demand. The IEA envisions a 2.3 percent drop in global coal demand by 2026 compared to 2023 levels.



The agency emphasizes that this forthcoming shift in coal usage is anticipated to be more substantial and enduring than in previous periods. This projection underscores the global momentum towards renewable energy adoption and its potential to reshape the energy landscape, signaling a transformative era away from traditional fossil fuels.



