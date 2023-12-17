Russian central bank director cautions about reliability of euro

(MENAFN) In a stark cautionary message, Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Russian central bank, has raised concerns over the potential loss of the euro's status as a global reserve currency if Brussels proceeds with its threats to utilize frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Nabiullina emphasized that both the freezing and withdrawal of income from these funds could adversely impact the euro's prospects as a reserve currency and its role in international settlements.



Addressing the ongoing situation, Nabiullina disclosed that the Russian regulator is actively exploring avenues, possibly through legal means, to facilitate the return of the frozen assets. However, she acknowledged that the process could be complex and challenging.



The European Union (EU), the United States, and their allies have imposed sanctions by freezing billions worth of Russian sovereign assets and properties belonging to individuals and entities since last year, as part of a broader sanctions campaign in response to the Ukraine conflict.



Despite warnings from both Russia and various Western experts about the potential

repercussions on global trust in the Western financial system, the European Union and the United States have been contemplating ways to utilize these frozen funds to aid Ukraine.



Notably, European Union proposals have thus far focused on extracting profits generated from Russian assets held in depositories like Euroclear, where a substantial

EUR191 billion (USD208 billion) in sovereign assets is situated. This approach aims to navigate potential legal challenges associated with outright seizure of the funds. However, the ongoing geopolitical tensions underscore the delicate balance between implementing sanctions, supporting Ukraine, and preserving the stability of global financial systems.



As the situation unfolds, Nabiullina's warning underscores the intricate relationship between geopolitical actions, financial systems, and the potential ramifications on the standing of major currencies in the global arena.



