Reasons behind Friends star`s passing get exposed

(MENAFN) The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has revealed that the late Canadian-American actor Matthew Perry, famed for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom 'Friends,' succumbed to the effects of the potent anesthetic ketamine in late October. The coroner's office disclosed that Perry's death was a result of the "acute effects of ketamine," specifically citing "cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression" as contributing factors.



Perry, who had openly struggled with alcohol and substance abuse for years, detailed his battles in a 2022 memoir and various media interviews. The coroner's press release, published on Friday, identified additional factors such as "drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)" as contributing to his demise.



The 54-year-old actor was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28 by his live-in assistant, who promptly called 911. Despite paramedics' efforts, Perry was pronounced dead at the scene, with initial reports treating the incident as a "water rescue," as NBC had reported at the time.



The autopsy confirmed that Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, a form of alternative treatment. However, it was noted that the last session occurred one and a half weeks prior to his death, leading the coroner to dismiss the possibility that the therapy itself directly caused his demise.



The revelation of ketamine as a contributing factor has ignited discussions about the recreational and therapeutic use of the anesthetic. Perry's tragic end underscores the complex challenges individuals face in their battles with substance abuse, shedding light on the importance of mental health awareness and the need for comprehensive support systems in the entertainment industry and beyond.





