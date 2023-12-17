Russian Central Bank increases interest rate for 5th consecutive time

(MENAFN) In a bid to rein in soaring inflation that has surpassed target limits, the Central Bank of Russia took decisive action by raising the interest rate for the fifth consecutive time. Bloomberg reported that, during its last meeting of the year, the Russian Central Bank elevated the interest rate from 15 to 16 percent, marking the highest rate since April 2022.



The Central Bank, in a statement reported by Bloomberg, emphasized the persistence of high inflationary pressures. It underscored that achieving the target inflation rate by 2024 and stabilizing it around 4 percent necessitates a prolonged period of continued tightening of monetary policy in the economy. This move aligns with Russia's broader strategy to curb inflation and maintain economic stability.



Dmitry Polevoy, Director of Investments at Astra Asset Management Group, commented on the decision, noting that while the rate hike wasn't surprising, it lacked a clear roadmap for additional measures. He expressed uncertainty about the duration of the elevated interest rate, suggesting that, based on current circumstances, 16 percent might be the peak. The critical question, according to Polevoy, is the duration for which this rate will be sustained.



The Central Bank's decision reflects the ongoing challenges posed by inflationary pressures in Russia, prompting policymakers to implement robust measures to ensure economic stability and meet inflation targets. As the nation grapples with the complexities of its economic landscape, the Central Bank's commitment to continued monetary tightening signifies a proactive stance in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by inflation.

MENAFN17122023000045015682ID1107610211