Musk talks about his stance on aliens

(MENAFN) In a recent appearance at an event organized by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk delved into his perspective on extraterrestrial life, asserting that humankind is likely the sole conscious species "in this part of the galaxy." Drawing a metaphorical comparison, Musk described humanity as a "tiny candle in a vast darkness" during the event held in Italy on Saturday.



Musk referenced the 'Fermi Paradox,' posed by Italian physicist Enrico Fermi, which questions the absence of evidence for extraterrestrial life despite its presumed probability. Offering a potential explanation, Musk suggested that consciousness, a rarity in the universe, might be a key factor in the limited discovery of alien civilizations. He revealed his skepticism about the existence of aliens, stating, "The crazy thing is that I’ve seen no evidence of aliens whatsoever.



Most likely, at least in this part of the galaxy, we are the only consciousness that exists."



Elaborating on his cosmic philosophy, Musk emphasized the fragility of human consciousness and the imperative to preserve it. He likened human consciousness to a "tiny candle" that must be safeguarded to prevent its extinguishment in the vast cosmic expanse.



This revelation aligns with Musk's consistent advocacy for the colonization of Mars as a crucial step in ensuring the survival of humanity. Despite setbacks, such as the recent explosion of SpaceX's Starship rocket during its second test launch, Musk remains resolute in his vision of creating a "spacefaring civilization." He contends that reversing low birth rates in the Western world and establishing a multiplanetary existence are essential for humanity's continuity.



Having initiated the development of the Starship rocket in 2012, SpaceX aims to utilize it for transporting crews and cargo to Mars. Initially referred to as the 'Mars Colonial Transporter,' the Starship project represents Musk's ambitious endeavor to make humanity interplanetary.



In essence, Musk's revelations in Italy provide insight into his cosmic worldview, emphasizing the uniqueness of human consciousness and advocating for the pursuit of interplanetary colonization to secure the continuity of our species in the vast cosmic arena.



