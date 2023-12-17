(MENAFN) In a candid interview with NBC published on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that for the United States to reestablish a meaningful dialogue with Moscow, a comprehensive reassessment of its stance on the Ukraine conflict and relations with Russia is imperative. While expressing Russia's willingness to collaborate with any American administration, Peskov underscored a preference for a "more constructive" approach from Washington.



This interview follows closely on the heels of President Vladimir Putin's accusations against the United States and its allies, alleging their orchestration of the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev. Putin contended that such interference has disrupted Russia's years-long efforts to establish normal relations with Ukraine. Casting doubt on the prospects of restoring relations between Russia and the West, Putin cited NATO's encroachment toward Russia's borders and the perceived role of the United States and its allies in the standoff between Moscow and Kiev, stating that trust between Russia and Western nations is severely strained.



According to Peskov, President Putin is prepared to collaborate with any leader who recognizes the necessity of approaching Russia with greater care and consideration for its concerns. The Kremlin spokesman articulated Putin's desire for a United States president who adopts a "more constructive" stance towards Russia and prioritizes diplomatic dialogue.



Critically, Peskov criticized the current United States role in the Ukraine conflict, alleging that Washington's actions involve haphazardly allocating taxpayer money and inadvertently prolonging hostilities by sending conflicting signals to Kiev. This, he argued, results in an unfortunate escalation of the conflict and increased Ukrainian casualties.



As tensions persist between Russia and the United States, the interview sheds light on Moscow's perspective on the need for a recalibration in United States policy toward both the Ukraine conflict and broader relations with Russia, underscoring the delicate diplomatic landscape that demands careful navigation to pave the way for constructive dialogue and resolution.



