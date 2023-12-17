US inflation report gives clues to changing market consensus

(MENAFN) The recent US inflation report failed to deliver the sizzling Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers that could have shifted the market consensus. The report reflected a moderate and subdued inflationary trend, leading to minimal movements in two-year bond yields, which typically respond sharply to upcoming economic data. However, beneath the surface of this seemingly calm report, several intriguing hints emerged, offering insights into the trajectory of inflation.



One noteworthy aspect is the decline in commodity prices, marking a 0.3 percent decrease on a monthly basis. This trend of commodity price deflation has persisted for approximately six months, primarily influenced by the continuous drop in used car prices. Surprisingly, in November, used car and truck prices rose by 1.6 percent, marking the first monthly increase since May. Analysts speculate that holiday-related discounts played a significant role in this unexpected uptick.



Another critical element is the dynamics of shelter costs, where CPI rent inflation is anticipated to align with the decline in private market rents, including newly signed leases. However, this adjustment process is unfolding more gradually than anticipated. In November, rents saw a modest increase of 0.4 percent, slightly up from the previous month. Economist Carl Riccadonna of BNP Paribas notes the complexity of this relationship, emphasizing that the decline in housing inflation should materialize more sharply over time. Researchers at Pennsylvania State University have developed a dynamic model of inflation, incorporating real-time market rental data, suggesting that, when adjusted, core inflation has already returned to its target.



Finally, non-housing-related services, referred to as super core inflation, experienced a notable increase from 0.2 percent in October to 0.4 percent in November. This uptick underscores the multifaceted nature of inflationary pressures, with services outside the housing sector contributing to the overall inflationary landscape. While the CPI report may not have sparked an immediate shift in market consensus, these subtle hints and nuances within the data offer valuable insights into the ongoing evolution of inflationary trends in the United States.

MENAFN17122023000045015682ID1107610208