Polish official raises concerns over EU agricultural risks with Ukraine’s possible admission

(MENAFN) The Deputy Agriculture Minister of Warsaw, Michal Kolodziejczak, expressed concerns about the potential risks to the European Union's agricultural sector if Ukraine were to be admitted. Kolodziejczak shared his views with a Polish broadcaster on Saturday, following the recent decision by the European Council to initiate accession talks with Kiev.



Kolodziejczak highlighted the fear that Ukrainian farmers could introduce significant competition to the established agricultural producers within the EU.



“The Ukrainian agriculture sector could destabilize food security in any EU country. If we want this, we should immediately open our doors [to Ukraine] and say, ‘We are shutting down our agricultural enterprises because their work will no longer make sense,’” he declared. The deputy agriculture minister elaborated on the issue, stating that Ukraine's substantial farming sector could inundate the bloc with its products, potentially leading to unemployment among Polish and other European farmers.



“Ukrainian agriculture is dominated by about 95 farms. Those are holdings which control half of the country’s farming lands… Within the current political and economic framework, [Ukraine’s admission”] would work against Polish farmers and Polish entrepreneurs,” he cautioned.



Kolodziejczak emphasized that in the event of Ukraine's EU admission, precautionary measures should be implemented to safeguard the interests of local farmers.



“We must respect our interests, as, for example, Germany did when Poland joined the EU. At the time, the labor market for Poles was frozen for eight years. Today, we could suggest that agricultural products from Ukraine – both fresh and processed – would be prohibited from entering Poland, for example, 20 years after Ukraine joins the EU.”

