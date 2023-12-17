UK grapples with economic challenges that go beyond mere confusion

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with economic challenges that go beyond mere confusion, as highlighted by Duncan Weldon's book, "Floundering." A recent article, drawing from the report titled "Ending the Depression" by the Resolution Foundation and the Center for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics, underscores the pressing need for a fresh economic strategy.



The UK's current predicament is characterized by a toxic blend of stagnant productivity and high inequality. The consequence of this combination is stark, with typical families being 9 percent poorer than their French counterparts and low-income families facing a staggering 27 percent decline in wealth. Unsurprisingly, a majority of Britons, 6 out of 10, believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.



To chart a course towards economic recovery and address these glaring disparities, the book proposes the adoption of a comprehensive economic strategy. While acknowledging that the UK has experienced such strategies during significant historical periods, such as the world wars, the Attlee era, and the Thatcher era, the recommended strategy differs significantly. Unlike the wartime contexts or the Thatcherian approach of reducing the economic role of the state, this proposed strategy calls for an active state in peacetime—a novel concept in itself.



The impetus for this new economic strategy is not solely derived from the lackluster economic performance since the global crisis of 2007-2008 but is also rooted in the recognition that the pre-crisis economy was, to some extent, an unstable bubble. Moreover, the nation confronts a myriad of challenges beyond economic growth. These challenges encompass grappling with slow growth and heightened inequality, navigating the complexities of "Brexit," financing and executing a sustainable green transition, mitigating regional inequality, bolstering defense spending, and managing the ramifications of an aging population.



In essence, the call for a new economic strategy is a response to the urgent need for a comprehensive and adaptive approach to address the multifaceted challenges facing the UK. This strategy envisions an active and engaged state, untethered from the shadows of war or post-war dynamics, signaling a departure from historical norms and a novel direction in economic policymaking.

