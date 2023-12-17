JP Morgan Bank: Ethereum to surpass digital counterpart Bitcoin

(MENAFN) JP Morgan Bank anticipates that the performance of the cryptocurrency Ethereum will surpass that of its digital counterpart Bitcoin and other currencies in 2024. The bank attributes this expected outperformance to an upcoming network upgrade for Ethereum, set to enhance its blockchain system's scalability and transaction speed.



While expressing optimism about Ethereum's future prospects, JP Morgan exercised caution regarding the broader cryptocurrency market in the coming year. The bank cited potential challenges, including the anticipated approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), concerns about speculative buying, and trading patterns influenced by speculation.



JP Morgan's analysts cautioned that the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval of Bitcoin ETFs might not lead to substantial gains. They highlighted the likelihood of trading patterns characterized by buying during rumor spread periods and selling upon the occurrence of expected events. This behavior is expected to manifest once US regulators approve the launch of the funds, a decision expected early next year.



The report noted that the current weak demand for Bitcoin ETFs in Europe and Canada serves as evidence that the introduction of this new investment tool in the United States may not garner significant momentum. As a result, these funds might withdraw capital from existing investment products tied to Bitcoin, potentially redirecting capital rather than attracting new investments.



JP Morgan's nuanced outlook reflects a mix of optimism and caution within the cryptocurrency landscape, with a focus on Ethereum's potential for success in the wake of network improvements. The cautious stance is driven by concerns surrounding market dynamics, regulatory decisions, and the impact of new investment tools on existing market structures.

