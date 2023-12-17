US stock indices register robust weekly gains as investors keep embracing riskier assets

(MENAFN) In a remarkable end to the trading week, most U.S. stock indices staged a rebound the day before yesterday, registering robust weekly gains as investors continued to embrace riskier assets. This surge in investor confidence is attributed to prevailing expectations of interest rate cuts and optimistic speculation about the conclusion of the monetary tightening cycle.



At the close of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average exhibited a 0.15 percent increase, equivalent to 56 points, reaching 37,305 points. This uptick followed a record high reached on Thursday. Simultaneously, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index settled at 4,719 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index recorded a 0.35 percent increase, or 52 points, reaching 14,813 points.



On a weekly basis, all three indices experienced substantial gains exceeding 2.5 percent. The Standard & Poor’s index achieved an impressive feat by notching gains for the seventh consecutive week, marking the lengthiest such streak since 2017. Similarly, the Dow Jones index notched gains for the ninth straight week, marking its lengthiest upward trajectory since the year 2019.



Turning to European markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 index settled at 476.61 points, culminating in a 0.90 percent gain for the week—a remarkable fifth consecutive weekly rise. However, the British FTSE index witnessed a marginal decline of approximately 0.95 percent, closing at 7,576 points. Meanwhile, the German DAX index stabilized at 16,751 points, and the French CAC index experienced a modest 0.30 percent increase, reaching 7,596 points.



The overall positive performance in both U.S. and European markets reflects the prevailing optimism driven by expectations of interest rate adjustments and the perceived culmination of the monetary tightening cycle. These dynamics continue to shape investor sentiment and contribute to the upward trajectory of global stock indices.

MENAFN17122023000045015682ID1107610201