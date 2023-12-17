Number Of Presidential Candidates In Azerbaijan Reaches 4

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of candidates for the extraordinary presidential
elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 has reached 4, Azernews reports.
The chairman of the Böyük Azərbycan (Great Azerbaijan) Party
Elshad Musayev has given his candidacy to participate in the
extraordinary presidential elections.
It should be noted that on December 15, at the extended meeting
of the Board of Directors of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), a
decision was made to nominate Ilham Aliyev for the presidency.
On December 16, by the decision of the Supreme Assembly of the
Böyük Quruluş (Great Establishment) Party (BQP), the party
chairman, MP Fazil Mustafa was nominated for the presidency.
Zahid Oruj, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Center for
Social Research, also put forward his candidacy on his own
initiative.
Two of them - Ilham Aliyev and Zahid Oruj's nomination documents
for the presidency were submitted to the Central Election
Commission.
MENAFN17122023000195011045ID1107610176
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.