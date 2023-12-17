Number Of Presidential Candidates In Azerbaijan Reaches 4

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of candidates for the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 has reached 4, Azernews reports.

The chairman of the Böyük Azərbycan (Great Azerbaijan) Party Elshad Musayev has given his candidacy to participate in the extraordinary presidential elections.

It should be noted that on December 15, at the extended meeting of the Board of Directors of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), a decision was made to nominate Ilham Aliyev for the presidency.

On December 16, by the decision of the Supreme Assembly of the Böyük Quruluş (Great Establishment) Party (BQP), the party chairman, MP Fazil Mustafa was nominated for the presidency.

Zahid Oruj, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Center for Social Research, also put forward his candidacy on his own initiative.

Two of them - Ilham Aliyev and Zahid Oruj's nomination documents for the presidency were submitted to the Central Election Commission.