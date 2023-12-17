Gold see weekly gain of 1 percent, reaching above USD2035 per ounce

(MENAFN) Gold experienced a weekly gain of approximately 1 percent, reaching and stabilizing above USD2035 per ounce at the close of the week's trading, driven by heightened demand for safe-haven assets. Despite facing a dip in prices towards the end of the trading week, the yellow metal managed to secure weekly gains, demonstrating resilience in the face of challenges.



The decline in gold prices during the previous trading session was attributed to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and market reactions to anticipated interest rate cuts in the coming year. Futures prices for gold, set for delivery in February, saw a decrease of 0.45 percent, amounting to USD9.2, settling at USD2,035.7. Concurrently, the dollar index observed a 0.60 percent rise, reaching 102.56 points.



The dynamic movements of gold and the U.S. dollar unfolded in the aftermath of the market's response to the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates in the United States the previous Wednesday. Following this decision, the Federal Reserve unveiled expectations of potential interest rate reductions in the upcoming year. The ensuing impact on the dollar and Treasury bond yields was evident, with both experiencing sharp losses in the last two sessions.



In contrast, gold and stock markets witnessed a rebound, with the precious metal surpassing the USD2,000 threshold once again. The fluctuations in gold prices and the dollar underscore the intricate relationship between economic indicators, market sentiment, and global monetary policy decisions, creating a dynamic landscape for investors and traders.

