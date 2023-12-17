Iran Continues Dosed Deliveries Of Killer Drones To Russia - Ukraine Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The range of Shahed kamikaze drones available to Russia for the war effort against Ukraine currently remains unchanged as deliveries of drones from Iran are ongoing.

That's according to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It can be seen from the debris there are actually no changes. The only thing is that the drones are now painted black and are undergoing some, possibly minor, modernization in terms of fuselage production enemy is trying to make them less visible for radars," Ihnat said.

He also expressed the opinion that it's the intensity of drone launches that points to the level of existing stocks in Russia.

"If more drones are used, this will mean they have more of them at hand, manufacture them, and continue to receive them from Iran. Dosed deliveries are constantly coming in and the enemy, accordingly, utilizes them," the spokesman said.

Ihnat also noted that the Russians also manufacture and launch UAVs that imitate the Shahed design but this production is by no means at an industrial scale.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Sunday, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 20 Shahed drones and a Kh-59 missile launched by the Russian invasion forces.

Photo: Getty Images