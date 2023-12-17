Turkmenistan And Afghanistan Discuss Implementation Of TAPI Gas Pipeline Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Turkmen Foreign
Minister Rashid Meredov discussed the current status of
implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India
(TAPI) gas pipeline project and a number of other issues with his
Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry
said, Trend reports.
During the working visit of Turkmenistan's delegation to Herat
province (Afghanistan) on December 16-17, 2023, Rashid Meredov and
his delegation discussed the current status of projects such as
TAPI gas pipeline, Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP)
high-voltage power transmission line, and expansion of
Afghanistan's railway infrastructure. In addition, the ministers
and their delegations visited energy and transportation facilities,
the construction of which is being carried out by companies of both
countries.
The meeting from the Afghan side was attended not only by
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, but also by Minister of Mines
Shahabuddin Delawar and Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin
Azizi . The discussion also addressed issues related to further
development of bilateral cooperation in various fields.
