Iran’s trade with Russia surges by 18 percent in 8 months

(MENAFN) The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvani-Far, has reported an 18 percent increase in the trade value between Iran and Russia during the initial eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), compared to the same period last year.



In this timeframe, the bilateral trade volume amounted to 3.748 million tons of products valued at USD1.756 billion. This reflects a substantial 43 percent rise in the weight of trade.



Rezvani-Far specified that Iran's exports to Russia reached USD616.326 million during the first eight months of the current year, marking a 32 percent surge compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



Simultaneously, Iran imported goods worth USD1.14 billion from Russia during the same period, indicating a 12 percent growth year on year.



Furthermore, both countries demonstrated their commitment to boosting trade exchanges during a virtual meeting between deputy transport ministers of Iran and Russia on November 28. In this session, discussions focused on strategies to increase annual transit through Iran to 10 million tons. The agenda included comprehensive transportation cooperation encompassing rail, road, and sea routes between the two nations.



During the meeting, Iranian Deputy Transport Minister Shahryiar Afandizadeh highlighted the significant potential for collaborative efforts in port operations between Iran and Russia, with a particular emphasis on the Caspian Sea. He underscored the ample capacity available in Iran's northern ports to efficiently handle goods transported from Russia.



