Turkish Central Bank chief cites relocation decision due to surge in rental prices

(MENAFN) Hafiza Ghaya Erkan, the President of the Turkish Central Bank, has cited the substantial surge in rental prices, particularly in Istanbul, as the primary reason for her decision to move and reside with her mother. The move is a response to the escalating challenges posed by the soaring cost of living, especially in major urban centers like Istanbul.



According to a report from the "Türkiye Now" website on Saturday, Erkan addressed the rent predicament, highlighting a shortage of social housing as a key factor contributing to the spike in rental rates. She emphasized that the imbalance created by the scarcity of affordable housing options and limited access to inexpensive financing exacerbates the situation, making it increasingly difficult for individuals to secure affordable housing.



Erkan underscored that the fundamental issue in Turkey revolves around the inadequate availability of social housing, ultimately resulting in elevated rental costs. This shortage has not gone unnoticed, with Turkish President and his Vice President closely monitoring the escalating rental prices across the country.



In explaining her personal decision to relocate and live with her mother, Erkan shed light on the broader societal perspective, stating, "One person should not own ten houses, while ten people should have one house." She emphasized the critical importance of housing and sustenance, while acknowledging that health-related concerns have been addressed by the state. Erkan revealed the challenges faced in finding suitable housing in Istanbul, pointing to exorbitant prices as a significant hurdle. In light of these circumstances, she and her family opted to move in with her mother as a practical solution to the affordability crisis, raising poignant questions about the accessibility of housing for ordinary citizens in the bustling city of Istanbul.

