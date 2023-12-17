Kuwaiti Diplomatic Missions Abroad Mourn Late Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait's diplomatic missions and consulates abroad mourned on Sunday the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, remembering in their statements this great man and leader of the country.

Starting from Doha, Qatar, Ambassador of Kuwait Khaled Al-Mutairi announced that the embassy would be opening its doors to receive condolences from officials on the passing of the late Amir of Kuwait.

A number of Qatari, Arab, and foreign officials had visited the embassy to offer their condolences, said the Ambassador, noting that the period of mourning will be lasting for three days.

Qatar had announced a period of mourning for three days, lowering the Qatari flag at public institutions at half-mast in honor of the late Amir.

In neighboring Bahrain, the Kuwaiti embassy revealed it would be receiving condolences on the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf.

In a statement, the embassy lamented the demise of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, saying that it was a great loss for Kuwait, the Arab and Muslim countries, and the world.

The mourning period will be three days, added the statement.

Still in the Arab world, the Kuwaiti consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said that a mourning period would be observed in honor of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

General Consul in Jeddah and Permanent Representative at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mohammad Al-Mutairi expressed sorrow over demise of late Sheikh Nawaf, affirming that it was a great loss to the Arab and Islamic worlds.

Several General consulates in Jeddah as well as officials and representatives from the OIC had offered their condolences over the death of Sheikh Nawaf with the Kuwaiti consulate opening its quarters for three days to receive mourners.

In the holy cities of Madina and Makkah particularly in the Prophet and Al-Haram Mosques, absentee funeral prayers was offer to for the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On to the Indian subcontinent where the General Consulate of Kuwait in Mumbai announced a three-days period of mourning for the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The consulate released a statement lamenting the passing away of Sheikh Nawaf, saying that it was a great loss to Kuwait and its people.

Westwards to Europe, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Brussels, Belgium, expressed gratitude to all embassies and diplomatic missions accredited to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg, the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for their condolences over the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

The statement sadly conveyed with profound grief and great sorrow the passing of the late Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on December 16, 2023.

The embassy said in a statement that a book of condolences would be opened at the Residence of the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait on December 17-19. (end)

