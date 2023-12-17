Absentee Prayers In Madinah, Makkah For Late Kuwait Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Absentee funeral prayers were carried out in Prophet's and Al-Haram Al-Shareef mosques in the holy cities of Madinah and Makkah for the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday. Attendees prayed for the late Sheikh Nawaf in a gesture, displaying the loss of a great figure for the Arab and Islamic worlds. The rituals were performed at both holy Islamic sites after Dhuhr (midday) prayers. (end) fn

