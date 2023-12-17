ILO Initiates Training On Green Local Resource-Based Methodologies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- The International Labor Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Jordanian Engineers Association (JEA) and Ministry of Local Administration (MoLA), has launched specialized training on green local resource-based methodologies for 75 engineers from MoLA and municipalities in Irbid and Mafraq.This initiative is part of the second phase of the Employment Intensive Investment Program (EIIP) and Decent Employment in Jordan program, funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).According to an ILO statement, the 5-days training will build the technical capacity of participants in designing, planning, implementing, and maintaining green local resource-based projects, with a specific focus on women and people with disabilities inclusion, through applying interactive, participatory, and evidence-based approaches, including various exercises and a one-day site visit to an EIIP project by ILO.The training, which will be delivered and accredited by the JEA, aims to enhance technical skills for managing climate change adaptation projects using local resources. This comprehensive training aligns with the project's broader objective of managing climate change adaptation projects through the utilization of local resources, encompassing human, financial, and material aspects, added the statement. Such an approach is integral to addressing social, environmental, and economic gaps in vulnerable communities.In the second phase of the Employment Intensive Investment Program (EIIP) and Decent Employment in Jordan, the program concentrates on generating green economic opportunities for vulnerable communities in Irbid and Mafraq host communities, emphasizing immediate green job creation, on-the-job training, and support for green home-based businesses in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the national adaptation plan."Our goal is to foster a more inclusive green economy by creating green economic prospects and bolstering the resilience of vulnerable host communities in Jordan, both socioeconomically and environmentally," stated ILO Project Manager Ayah Kassasbeh."This initiative equips the ministry and municipalities' engineers with the knowledge and skills essential for sustainable development, reinforcing our commitment to building resilient communities through environmentally conscious practices," stated Ra'eda Oran, Head of Solid Waste Directorate at MoLA.Through the Employment Intensive Investment Program (EIIP) and Decent Employment in Jordan program, ILO aims to enhance skills for climate change adaptation using local resources, contributing to the development of an inclusive green economy, and creating opportunities for vulnerable communities in Jordan.