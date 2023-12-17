GAM Holds Scientific Forum On Urban Agriculture, Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) - The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the German Jordanian University (GJU), and with funding from the Japanese government, orchestrated a scientific event on sustainable urban agriculture and food security.This event, featuring experts in urban agriculture and food security, aimed to raise awareness of global food security, discuss challenges and opportunities in urban agriculture, spotlight effective land and water management practices, advocate for community participation and gender equality, endorse policies supporting urban agriculture, and underscore the role of scientific research and technology.Mervat Mhairat, City Manager Deputy for Health and Agricultural Affairs at GAM, noted Amman's notable urban transformation. GAM has developed a strategic plan for 2022-2026, a climate change plan, and a green city plan to foster sustainable development, create more sustainable urban communities, and strike a balance between urban progress and environmental and societal needs.Mhairat emphasized the goal of stimulating thought and experience exchange through constructive scientific sessions. The objective is to create a dynamic scientific community, turn challenges into opportunities, and contribute to building a better future for the city of Amman.The scientific day, hosted at Al Hussein Cultural Center, featured keynote speakers Nedal Al Ouran, Head of Environment, Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Reduction at UNDP, and Qasem Abdelal, Dean of the School of Natural Resources Engineering and Management at GJU.