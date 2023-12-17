At COP28, EGME led the charge in electric mobility, laying the groundwork for a transition away from fossil fuels

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) December 17, 2023: Emirates Global Motor Electric (EGME) - a member of Al Fahim Group and a leading UAE-based electric vehicle and energy storage solutions provider - played a pivotal role in supporting sustainable operations at the recently concluded COP28 by providing electric mobility solutions during the conference. This reaffirms the company’s commitment to be at the forefront of providing innovative electric mobility solutions aimed at reducing carbon footprints in the transport sector in line with UAE’s net-zero goals.



As part of its commitment to sustainability, EGME introduced groundbreaking measures during the global climate conference, including the operation of a 24/7 intercity electric bus service between Abu Dhabi Airport and EXPO city in collaboration with ITC public transport. This marked a significant milestone as it is a first-of-its-kind initiative, where intercity electric buses ran 44 trips per day, setting a new standard for eco-friendly transportation in the region. As a collaboration between Emirates Global Motor Electric and ITC Abudhabi, a fleet of 9 highly reliable and efficient MCV C120 EV electric buses were introduced



EGME also provided ‘MCV C120 EV’ electric buses for the transport of COP28 delegates to Masdar City. Daily buses shuttled COP28 delegates from EXPO City, Dubai to Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. Masdar City is known for its pioneering sustainability initiatives and housing a significant number of prominent institutions working with renewable and green energy solutions.



The company also provided EXPO City with a fleet of electric cargo vans for COP28, which has become a significant component in supporting the conference's operations throughout its duration. This move underscores EGME's dedication to sustainable practices and its role in powering major global events with eco-friendly transportation solutions.



To facilitate 24/7 electric vehicle operations during COP28, EGME utilized multiple charging solutions, including Depot charging and a Mobile charging truck, both of which are provided by EGME in-house.



Hany G. Tawfik, Head of EGME, said: “At EGME, we recognize the importance of offering eco-friendly solutions that prioritize sustainability. To achieve this, we have forged partnerships with leading global players to source the most suitable products. After extensive testing and ensuring that the products are suitable for this region we supply these products locally while actively contributing to the UAE's sustainable objectives. Our commitment to driving positive transformation in the transportation sector is apparent through our involvement in COP28 and the provision of electric mobility solutions. By actively participating in significant global events and collaborating with key stakeholders, EGME is determined to expedite the shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation.”



Building on the success of its first electric truck delivery and operation in Q3 2023, EGME, in collaboration with SANY, a Chinese multinational heavy machinery and truck manufacturing company, has delivered eight electric heavy-duty trucks to DSV, the global leader in logistics, transport, and distribution. These trucks, boasting an unprecedented 80-ton Gross Combined Weight (GCW) capacity, set new standards in the UAE market.





