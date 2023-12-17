Telangana Doubles Ex-Gratia For Death In Human-Animal Conflict

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 17 (IANS) The Telangana government has doubled the compensation to Rs 10 lakh for loss of human life in human-animal conflicts.

The ex-gratia to families whose members fall victim to human animal conflicts, has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

State Environment and Forests & Endowment Minister Konda Surekha signed an order in this regard after taking charge as the minister. Details, instructions and rules relating to this are to be issued soon.

She also signed a file pertaining to bringing elephants for various festivals and events from other states into Telangana.

The minister took charge in her chambers in the BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, in the presence of her family, senior officials of the department.

Surekha expressed happiness on being appointed as the minister and said she will provide 100 per cent support in all development activities of the forest department.

BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, several MLAs, various leaders from the minister's constituency, Additional Chief Secretary, EFS&T, PCCF (HoFF) R.M. Dobriyal, and other officials were present.

Releasing posters on environmental pollution, the minister called on officials to create effective plans to control pollution, and protect forests and wildlife. She later held a meeting with forest department officials and issued guidelines to the officers for improving greenery in Telangana State and to work as 'Praja Sevaks' as directed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

PCCF (HoFF) R.M. Dobriyal explained all the developmental activities are being taken up and proposed for the future to improve forests and wildlife in collaboration with all other departments and private organisations.

