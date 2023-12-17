Putin gets selected to run as self-governing

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has secured an endorsement from a diverse coalition of voters who have come together to support his candidacy as an independent for the upcoming presidential election. Eyeing a fifth term in office, Putin, who previously ran as a party nominee only once in 2012, is now backed by a substantial group of supporters representing various Russian political parties, influential opinion leaders, accomplished artists, and athletes.



The formal announcement of this coalition was made at Zaryadye Hall in downtown Moscow during a gathering that brought together a large contingent of Putin's supporters. Notably, the group declared the establishment of an action group tasked with officially nominating the incumbent Russian leader for the upcoming election. Although Putin was not physically present at the event, the collective effort demonstrated a widespread and enthusiastic endorsement of his candidacy.



According to Russian law, an individual seeking to run as an independent candidate must garner the support of a group consisting of a minimum of 500 people. The meeting successfully achieved this requirement, and the assembled supporters unanimously expressed their endorsement of Putin's candidacy. Videos shared by local media outlets captured the moment when the entire audience stood up, brandishing red leaflets and vocally affirming their support for the Russian president.



Simultaneously, Andrey Turchak, the secretary of the General Council of the ruling United Russia party, disclosed plans to establish a campaign headquarters once all the necessary nomination procedures are completed. This move underscores the strategic coordination between Putin's independent candidacy and the broader political landscape, suggesting a potential shift in the dynamics of the upcoming election. As the nomination process unfolds, observers will closely monitor the developments surrounding Putin's bid and its implications for the political landscape in Russia.









