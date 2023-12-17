Macron replies to Putin`s remarks

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his openness to renewed dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the potential for "lasting peace" in Ukraine.



Macron's comments come in response to recent criticism from Putin, who blamed Paris for the deterioration in bilateral relations. Despite acknowledging the challenges posed by Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Macron indicated his willingness to engage in talks that respect international law and uphold Ukrainian interests and sovereignty.



Speaking to reporters in Brussels after a meeting on Friday, Macron acknowledged that discussions had become "virtually impossible" due to Russia's actions in Ukraine. However, he reiterated his readiness to hold serious talks if Putin demonstrates a genuine willingness to work towards ending the conflict.



"If President Putin has a willingness to engage in dialogue and serious proposals to move forward and emerge from the conflict and build a lasting peace, that is to say one that respects international law and therefore Ukrainian interests and sovereignty, I'll take the call," stated Macron, affirming that his contact information remains unchanged.



Macron's response follows Putin's remarks during his year-end news conference, where he noted that the French president had halted the relationship with Russia. Putin expressed Russia's readiness to cooperate further with France, highlighting the previously positive working relationship between the two countries. However, he also conveyed that if there is no interest, Russia will cope and focus on other priorities.



Diplomatic ties between Russia and France have experienced a significant downturn since Moscow's deployment of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Despite the strained relations, Macron's willingness to consider renewed dialogue indicates a diplomatic opening, emphasizing the importance of constructive engagement in addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



