IDF murders Israeli captives in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged that it unintentionally killed three Israeli nationals who were being held hostage by Hamas. The incident occurred in the Shejaiya region of northern Gaza, where IDF troops were engaged in intense conflict and came under heavy fire.



During a press briefing on Friday, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari revealed that the three Israeli captives were mistakenly identified as hostile fighters, leading the troops to open fire on them. The tragic error was realized after their bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination, confirming their identity as Israeli hostages.



As the IDF grapples with the aftermath of this unfortunate incident, questions linger about whether the hostages had attempted to surrender or communicate with the soldiers in Hebrew. Details surrounding the circumstances are still under review, with Hagari pledging to provide full transparency about the incident.



The Shejaiya region has been a hotspot for fierce fighting, with the IDF encountering numerous terrorists, including suicide bombers, and militants attempting to mislead and trap Israeli forces. In response to the accidental killings, the military has already initiated a review process and issued instructions regarding the identification of hostages in battle zones.



Hagari expressed the IDF's deep sorrow over the tragic event, emphasizing that the military bears responsibility for everything that transpired. The incident underscores the challenges faced by armed forces in distinguishing between combatants and civilians in the heat of battle, prompting a renewed commitment to ensuring the safety of non-combatants in conflict zones.



