Central bank claims no danger of recession in Russia during upcoming year

(MENAFN) In an announcement on Friday, Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Russian central bank, dismissed the possibility of a recession in the country for the upcoming year. Despite facing persistent inflationary pressures, Nabiullina expressed confidence in the Russian economy's resilience, projecting a GDP growth of around 2.7 percent for the current year, primarily driven by robust domestic demand.



Looking ahead to 2024, the central bank anticipates a more moderate growth rate of 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent. However, Nabiullina emphasized that this projection would be subject to review in February. The central bank's cautious optimism comes on the heels of the recent decision to raise the key interest rate by 100 basis points to 16 percent, marking the fifth consecutive rate hike since the summer when rates were at 7.5 percent.



The rate hike was attributed to the escalation of inflationary pressures, with domestic demand surpassing the economy's capacity to expand the production of goods and services, exceeding the central bank's earlier estimates. Nabiullina underscored the importance of making "timely decisions" to address excess demand and curb inflation.



Inflation expectations, a crucial metric for monetary policymakers, witnessed a surge last month, despite the recent appreciation of the ruble. The central bank acknowledged that both household and business inflation expectations have increased, signaling challenges in managing inflationary trends.



The regulator's statement indicated that annual inflation for the year is expected to be close to the upper bound of its forecast range of 7-7.5 percent. As Russia navigates the complex economic landscape, the central bank's commitment to addressing inflation concerns while fostering sustainable economic growth underscores the delicate balance required for effective monetary policy. The upcoming months will be crucial in determining the effectiveness of measures taken to stabilize the economy and manage inflationary pressures.



