Minister Announces JD45.2 Million Agreements For Industrial Development In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali affirmed that the initial round of the Industrial Support and Development Fund programs in 2023 yielded agreements valued at approximately JD45.2 million for 395 industrial facilities. This constitutes 50.2 percent of the total JD90 million allocations across the Fund's four programs.During his visit to the Zarqa Chamber of Industry and discussions with local industrialists and investors, Shamali emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue through field meetings. These discussions focus on topics crucial to the national economy, allowing valuable feedback to inform policy development and economic measures.Shamali detailed the evaluation outcomes of 135 selected industrial companies participating in the Fund's output-based incentives program. These companies will receive non-refundable financial support in the form of incentives totaling JD29.63 million, representing 57.2 percent of the total JD51.763 million allocated for industrial facility development projects.Allocations of JD40 million in Jordan's 2024 draft budget were highlighted by Shamali to support a comprehensive national industries development program targeting large, medium, and small industries. He underscored the government's continued commitment to supporting the industrial sector, recognizing its role in boosting exports, alleviating poverty and unemployment, fostering a conducive business environment, and meeting local market demands.Shamali expressed confidence in the national economy's resilience amid current challenges, citing past experiences that ensured the uninterrupted operation of supply chains, met local market needs, and maintained price stability.Responding to demands from Zarqa industrialists, Shamali assured that these concerns would be closely followed up in coordination with the Jordan Chamber of Industry. Subsequently, he visited a factory and a commercial center in Zarqa to gain insights into the progress of their operations.