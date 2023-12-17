Omani Ambassador Commends Jordan's Support For Arab Causes, Highlighting Growing Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- The Omani Ambassador to Jordan, Fahad Alojaili, expressed Oman's gratitude for Jordan's unwavering support of just Arab causes and lauded the tireless efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah II in fostering security and stability in the region.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) during the festivities commemorating the 53rd National Day of Oman, Alojaili highlighted the substantial Omani investments in the Amman Stock Exchange, reaching $220.1 million between 2020 and 2022. These investments encompassed 40 million securities.The ambassador underscored the robust economic ties between the two nations, revealing that the bilateral trade exchange during the same period amounted to $394.5 million. He noted that Jordan's key exports to Oman included pharmaceutical products and live animals (excluding poultry), while prominent imports from Oman comprised plastics.A recent agreement, formed during the tenth session of the Omani-Jordanian joint committee in Muscat, involves reciprocal visits between business people from both nations. He said these visits aim to familiarize stakeholders with the industrial cities' realities, incentives, and facilities, fostering increased investment in industrial zones. This collaboration seeks to enhance cooperation between the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.Alojaili emphasized the enduring historical ties between Oman and Jordan, marked by shared values and sustained relations across various sectors. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972, the two countries have aligned on numerous political, regional, and international issues, employing dialogue as an effective means to contribute to global peace and security, added Alojaili.Revealing a significant educational aspect, the ambassador disclosed that 2,400 Omani students are enrolled in Jordanian universities, facilitating cross-cultural exchanges and cooperation in scientific research and technology.Turning to the ongoing war in Gaza, Alojaili conveyed Oman's call for international intervention to deter Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people. He reiterated Oman's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, advocating for Israel's withdrawal from the territories occupied in 1967 and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.The ambassador highlighted continuous coordination between Oman, Jordan, and international and regional entities to support the Palestinian position. This collaboration aims to address the Gaza war and ensure the delivery of relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians besieged in the Gaza Strip.