6 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Forces In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec.17 (Petra) – Six Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation fire and drone bombing on various areas in the occupied West Bank.In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that four Palestinians were martyred this morning, in a bombing by the occupation drones on the Nus Shams camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm.The Ministry identified the two deaths from the airstrike as Walid Abdel Razek Asaad Zahra (22 years old) and Asaad Fathi Asaad Zahra (33 years old). They were brought to the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm this morning, alongside two young men, Mahmoud Samer Jaber (22 years old) and Ghaith Yasser Shehadeh (25 years old), who were also killed during the dawn attack.The occupation forces carried out the bombings within the camp, which was declared a closed military zone, leading to arrests, infrastructure destruction, and immense suffering for the residents.Furthermore, a young Palestinian man lost his life as a result of the occupation gunfire during confrontations in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, last night.Additionally, Al-Razi Hospital in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank reported the tragic death of a young man named Laith Abu Al-Nimr. He was hit by shrapnel from a shell fired by a drone at a group of young men in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin during the three-day-long occupation forces' assault on the city and its camp.According to the latest statistics provided by the Palestinian Health Ministry, the death toll in the West Bank since the start of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7th has risen to 294.