Kuwait's Mosques Preform Absentee Funeral Prayer For Late Sheikh Nawaf

KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Mosques in Kuwait preformed absentee funeral prayer for late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who was laid to rest early on Sunday. In a showing of sincere emotions and gratitude to the late Amir, mosques attendees prayed for Sheikh Nawaf who had a long illustrious career as a statesman and father figure to all Kuwaitis and residents alike during his tenure as the leader of the nation. (end) ad

