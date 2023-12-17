TMG Announces A Busy December 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TMG co are pleased to announce that we have had an extremely busy month working with both new and existing clients .



We have carried out multiple new and existing contracts with great success, our skilled team has been hard at work ensuring our customers are happy.





From an initial Fire Risk Assessment to identify potential hazards at your premises through to practical help and ongoing support, The Maintenance Group Ltd will help you sleep at night, safe in the knowledge that your business meets fire safety regulations, and your staff, premises, customers, or tenants are protected.





To discuss how we can be of service to you please call 01924971044.





Phone: 01924971044





Email: ...





Web:



Address : Unit 30 Monckton Road Industrial Estate, Wakefield, United Kingdom



Company :-The Maintenance Group Ltd

User :- Andrew

Email :-...

Phone :-01924971044

Url :-