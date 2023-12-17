Turkish Airlines to acquire over 200 Airbus aircraft

(MENAFN) In a significant move signaling ambitious expansion, Turkish Airlines announced its intention to acquire more than 200 Airbus aircraft, with an additional option for over 100 more, as part of a strategic plan spanning the period 2023-2033. This substantial request, revealed on Friday, is positioned as one of the largest deals in the history of the aviation industry, potentially reaching a total of 355 new aircraft.



According to the statement released by the Turkish group, the order is a strategic initiative aligned with its expansion goals over the next decade. The CEO of Turkish Airlines, Bilal Akshi, emphasized that the total count of new aircraft could reach 355, underscoring the magnitude of the deal. However, there is a discrepancy in the numbers reported by Turkish Airlines and Airbus. While the Turkish company stated it had placed orders for 230 aircraft with an option to purchase an additional 125, Airbus reported a total of 220 new aircraft, with ten of them being part of a previous order placed in September.



The newly proposed order encompasses 150 A321neo aircraft and 60 A350-900 models, with a combined book value of USD40 billion. It is worth noting that the final price of the aircraft is typically lower than the stated value due to manufacturers often offering discounts for large orders.



Turkish Airlines' current fleet is evenly split between Airbus and Boeing aircraft. However, this substantial order for Airbus aircraft significantly strengthens the airline's ties with the European manufacturer. Airbus CEO Christian Scherer remarked that this order for the latest generation of aircraft reflects the bold vision of Turkish Airlines. The move not only positions the airline for expansive growth but also underscores its commitment to modernizing and upgrading its fleet with cutting-edge technology.

