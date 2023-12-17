               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New Azerbaijan Party Submitts Documents To Register Ilham Aliyev's Candidacy For Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan


12/17/2023 5:20:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The New Azerbaijan Party has submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to register Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On December 15, the Party board nominated Ilham Aliyev for the presidency.

Early presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7, 2024.

MENAFN17122023000187011040ID1107610109

