New Azerbaijan Party Submitts Documents To Register Ilham Aliyev's Candidacy For Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The New Azerbaijan Party has
submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to register
Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
On December 15, the Party board nominated Ilham Aliyev for the
presidency.
Early presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on
February 7, 2024.
