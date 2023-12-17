Military Spox On AFU's Actions In Left-Bank Kherson Region: Work Progressing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The work of the Ukrainian military in the left-bank Kherson region is challenging but progressing.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

When asked whether the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) help to push away Russia's mortar squads, so that they stop posing a threat to the right-bank territorial communities, Humeniuk told:“This is a powerful complex work, which includes aerial reconnaissance, counterbattery measures, and the actions of units directly on the left bank. Indeed, this work is intended to make life easier for local residents and reduce the number of attacks. We know that they [Russians – Ed.] have been on the left bank for a long time, and have been able to concentrate an extremely large number of personnel and equipment there. Thus, the work is challenging but progressing.”

According to Humeniuk, the work of the Ukrainian military is pretty regular, powerful and devastating for Russian resources.