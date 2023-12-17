Russians Launch 174 Attacks On 21 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 16, 2023, Russian troops launched 174 attacks on 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Russian invaders launched nine multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks on Huliaipole, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky, and 36 drone attacks on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Bilohiria, Levadne, Chervone, Charivne, Huliaipilske and Mali Shcherbaky.

The enemy also launched 129 artillery strikes on the frontline settlements, such as Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenske, Levadne, Robotyne, Stepove, Plavni, Lobove and Piatykhatky.

Following Russia's shelling of Huliaipilske, a woman, 55, and a man, 73, were injured and taken to hospital.

Additionally, Russian attacks caused damage to a social infrastructure object.