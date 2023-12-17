Twenty Explosions In Sumy Region As Enemy Strikes Border Areas With Mortars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night and on the morning of December 17, 2023, Russian invaders struck two border communities in the Sumy region with mortars.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night and in the morning, Russians launched nine mortar strikes on the Sumy region's border areas and settlements. Twenty explosions were recorded,” the report states.

In particular, Russian attacks affected such communities as Krasnopillia (17 explosions) and Znob-Novhorodske (three explosions).

A reminder that, following Russian shelling, a total of 138 explosions were recorded across the Sumy region on December 16, 2023.