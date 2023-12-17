Number Of Russian Assaults Decreasing In Tavria Sector Defense Forces Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of Russian assault actions has somewhat reduced in the Tavria direction over the past two days. However, the enemy continues launching active infantry attacks and artillery strikes.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This week, for three days in a row, the enemy had been conducting about 80 assault actions on a daily basis, mostly in the Donetsk region. Over the past two days, the number of assaults has somewhat reduced, but only quantity wise, as the enemy continues active infantry attacks and artillery strikes,” Shtupun told.

In his words, Russians are making every effort to break into settlements before the onset of severe frosts.

“One of the reasons is that it is much easier to pass the winter even in ruins than in the open field, so they are trying to accomplish this task. This applies to Avdiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka, and a number of other settlements that are situated not far from the combat line,” Shtupun explained.

Commenting on the operational situation, Shtupun mentioned that 17 Russian attacks had been repelled near Stepove, Avdiivka and Novobakhmutivka over the past day, and another 13 attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske.