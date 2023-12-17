Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol District Twice Struck By Russian Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 17, 2023, Russian invaders twice shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night the aggressor twice attacked the Nikopol district. Enemy artillery strikes affected the regional center and the Pokrovske village community,” Lysak wrote.

In his words, people remained unharmed. The consequences of Russian shelling are yet to be checked.

In the rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region's districts, no enemy attacks were recorded.

Photo: illustrative