Schedule Of Quarter-Final For Azerbaijan Cup Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The game schedule of the 1/8 final stage of the Azerbaijan Football Cup has been determined.

According to the official website of the Professional Football League, one match of the round will be broadcast live on AzPFL's YouTube channel, while the other matches will be live on Azerbaijan's CBC Sports channel.

December 18 (Monday)

14:00. Kapaz - Sabah

Tovuz city stadium (CBC Sport / live)

17:00. Sumgait - Caravan

Kapital Bank Arena (AzPFL / live)

December 19 (Tuesday)

13:00. Iravan - Araz-Nakhchivan

ASK Arena, (CBC Sport / live)

16:00. Imishli - Gabala

Gabala City Stadium, ("CBC Sport" / live)

December 20 (Wednesday)

14:00. Sabail - Shamakhi

"ASCO Arena", (CBC Sport / live)

17:00. Zira - Turan Tovuz

Zira Sports Complex stadium, (CBC Sport / live)

December 21 (Thursday)

14:00. Qarabagh - MOIK (CBC Sport / live)

18:00. Neftchi - Qarabagh Lokbatan

"Neftchi Arena" ("CBC Sport" / live)

It should be noted that according to the procedure of the Regulations regarding the determination of the stadium where the Imishli - Gabala match will be held, the Imishli club was informed and in the end, it was decided to play the match at the city stadium of Gabala.