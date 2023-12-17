Schedule Of Quarter-Final For Azerbaijan Cup Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The game schedule of the 1/8 final stage of the Azerbaijan
Football Cup has been determined.
According to the official website of the Professional Football
League, one match of the round will be broadcast live on AzPFL's
YouTube channel, while the other matches will be live on
Azerbaijan's CBC Sports channel.
December 18 (Monday)
14:00. Kapaz - Sabah
Tovuz city stadium (CBC Sport / live)
17:00. Sumgait - Caravan
Kapital Bank Arena (AzPFL / live)
December 19 (Tuesday)
13:00. Iravan - Araz-Nakhchivan
ASK Arena, (CBC Sport / live)
16:00. Imishli - Gabala
Gabala City Stadium, ("CBC Sport" / live)
December 20 (Wednesday)
14:00. Sabail - Shamakhi
"ASCO Arena", (CBC Sport / live)
17:00. Zira - Turan Tovuz
Zira Sports Complex stadium, (CBC Sport / live)
December 21 (Thursday)
14:00. Qarabagh - MOIK (CBC Sport / live)
18:00. Neftchi - Qarabagh Lokbatan
"Neftchi Arena" ("CBC Sport" / live)
It should be noted that according to the procedure of the
Regulations regarding the determination of the stadium where the
Imishli - Gabala match will be held, the Imishli club was informed
and in the end, it was decided to play the match at the city
stadium of Gabala.
