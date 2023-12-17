Over 60 Fears Dead Off Libya In Latest Migrant Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 61 migrants were missing and presumed dead after their
boat sank off Libya's coast, the International Organisation for
Migration (IOM) said yesterday, in the latest such tragedy off
North Africa.
According to Azernews, the migrants are believed to have died
because of high waves that swamped their vessel after it left from
Zuwara, on Libya's north-west coast, the IOM's Libya office said in
a statement.
Citing survivors, it said there were approximately 86 migrants
aboard - including women and children - from Nigeria, The Gambia,
and other African countries.
Twenty-five people were rescued and transferred to a Libyan
detention centre, said the IOM.
It said the survivors were all in good condition and had
received medical support from IOM staff.
