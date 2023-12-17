Construction Of Rasht-Astara Railway Soon To Be Kicked Off: Iranian Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The construction of the Rasht-Astara railway corridor between
Azerbaijan and Iran will begin in a month and a half, Azernews reports, citing Iranian Deputy Transport
Minister Shahryiar Afandizadeh telling at a meeting.
"According to the agreement reached, we hope to start the
implementation of this project from the beginning of 2024, about a
month and a half later," the Deputy Minister said.
Efendizade also noted that the 162-kilometer section of the
Rasht-Astara railway is currently the most important railway
project in Iran.
According to the Iranian official, the Rasht-Astara railway
project and the representative of the Iranian contractor of the
project, namely the Construction and Development of Transportation
Infrastructures Company, presented a report on the project's
physical progress.
Note that the Astara–Rasht–Qazvin railway is a transport
corridor that connects existing railways of Russia, Azerbaijan, and
Iran. The project is carried out within the framework of the
International North–South Transport Corridor. The purpose of the
project is to integrate the transport and information routes of
Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and India.
