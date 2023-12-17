Construction Of Rasht-Astara Railway Soon To Be Kicked Off: Iranian Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The construction of the Rasht-Astara railway corridor between Azerbaijan and Iran will begin in a month and a half, Azernews reports, citing Iranian Deputy Transport Minister Shahryiar Afandizadeh telling at a meeting.

"According to the agreement reached, we hope to start the implementation of this project from the beginning of 2024, about a month and a half later," the Deputy Minister said.

Efendizade also noted that the 162-kilometer section of the Rasht-Astara railway is currently the most important railway project in Iran.

According to the Iranian official, the Rasht-Astara railway project and the representative of the Iranian contractor of the project, namely the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, presented a report on the project's physical progress.

Note that the Astara–Rasht–Qazvin railway is a transport corridor that connects existing railways of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran. The project is carried out within the framework of the International North–South Transport Corridor. The purpose of the project is to integrate the transport and information routes of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and India.