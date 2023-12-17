Bangladesh Celebrates 53Rd Victory Day

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Dec 17 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladesh yesterday celebrated its 53rd Victory Day with due solemnity and rich tributes paid to the martyrs of the Liberation War of 1971.

On Dec 16, 1971, Bangladesh became independent.

The Victory Day's programmes commenced with a 31-gun salute in the early hours, followed by rich tributes of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the National Mausoleum in Savar, on the outskirts of the national capital, Dhaka.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, meanwhile, gave a state salute, while a bugle played a dirge.

The national flag was hoisted atop all government and private buildings. Important buildings and structures have been illuminated.

Also, important roads and road islands in the capital and other cities across the country have also been decorated with national flags and colourful festoons.

Special prayers were offered in mosques, temples, pagodas and other places of worship for the departed souls and the country's peace, progress and prosperity.

Newspapers have published special supplements marking the day, while televisions and radio stations aired special programmes.– NNN-BSS

