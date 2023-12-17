Kuwait, Arab, Muslim Nations Lost Wise Leader -- Information Minister

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said with the death of Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait and the Arab and Muslim nations lost a wise leader. In a statement to KUNA on Sunday, the minister said Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad throughout his life, had worked hard to serve Kuwait and its people, also supporting humanitarian work around the world. (end) aab

