Kuwait Chief Of Nat'l Guard Mourns Demise Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah expressed his deep and sincere condolences over demise of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a statement on Sunday, Kuwait National Guard mentioned that Sheikh Salem extended his condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the Kuwaiti people.

His Highness Sheikh Salem implored Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on the late Amir, protect Kuwait and its people under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

aab













MENAFN17122023000071011013ID1107610072